Wolfgang Van Halen: Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth both kick ass

Wolfgang Van Halen, the bassist and son of Eddie Van Halen, has waded into the debate about who the best Van Halen frontman is.

Fans are have continually been split between the David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar eras, but Wolfgang says any arguments about it are “dumb” and added: “They both kick ass.”

He said on Twitter: “They both kick ass. The war is dumb. Enjoy whatever you want and don’t hate someone else if they don’t like what you like. The same guy wrote the music too, so you’re doing yourself a disservice for not at the very least checking the other side out.”

One fan then approached Wolfgang to say there was nothing from the Hagar era which came close to the first six Van Halen albums with Roth.

Wolfgang replied: “Not even close to fact. It’s your opinion. Big difference. Music is subjective and viewpoints like this are so oddly toxic to me. Just enjoy whatever you want. Elitism in music taste is stupid.”

Last month, the bassist reacted to Roth’s comments in the New York Times where the vocalist said he was unsure if Eddie would ever tour again.

Wolfgang responded: "Yeah, I don’t really think that’s up for him to decide.”

Wolfgang, meanwhile, is continuing to work on his debut solo album – but recently reported he was expecting “a wave of hate” because his music won’t be what people expect.

Asked online if he viewed his father’s legacy as a gift or a curse, Wolfgang replied: “That’s a great question. It’s really equally both. Being who I am, I think people at least will be interested in what my work will sound like, which is very nice.

“But on the other hand, if it’s not exactly what they want to hear or if I don’t try to sound ‘Van Halen-y’ enough for them, they’ll hate me and won’t give me the time of day.

“I’m fully prepared for a wave of hate when my music releases because it won’t be what people think it’ll be. I’m not trying to be my father, I’m trying to be me.”

Wolfgang replaced Michael Anthony in the Van Halen lineup in 2007 and has also recorded and toured with Tremonti.

