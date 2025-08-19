"This is not negative whatsoever": Sammy Hagar insists David Lee Roth's recent comments about him were an "olive branch moment"
David Lee Roth had appeared to mock Sammy Hagar during a recent solo show
Sammy Hagar has offered a conciliatory response to recent onstage comments by David Lee Roth
During a show at the Hampton Casino in Hampton, NH, Roth talked about Hagar's claim to have been visited by the ghost of Eddie Van Halen.
"I don't know what the odds are, but last night the ghost of Eddie Van Halen visited me at the fucking hotel room," Roth told the crowd. "I was watching the weather report and he came in and he was laughing. His fucking ghost was laughing.
"I said, 'What did you do now?' He said, 'Dave, Dave… Dave, you know that song I gave Hagar?' I said, 'What now?' He said, 'It's actually [Iron Butterfly's 1968 classic] In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida backwards. Don't fucking tell him."
Roth's comments were widely perceived as poking fun at Hagar, but the Red Rocker has a different take.
"I can't believe social media is trying to make something out of this," Hagar says on Instagram. "This is the first compliment and real olive branch moment Dave and I have had in 100 years. Listen closely and you will see that this is not negative whatsoever.
"And I believe Dave had the dream as well. Dave's a good storyteller, but there's some truth in between the showmanship. All good with me. Keep it up, Dave. These songs we both wrote with Eddie need to be carried on forever."
Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Hagar has claimed several times to have been visited by the ghost of Eddie Van Halen, and that the guitarist showed him a lick during the dream that was later used when composing this year's Encore, Thank You, Goodnight single.
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.