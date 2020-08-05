Jon Anderson: I'd love to get the surviving members of Yes together again one day

Jon Anderson says he would love to get the surviving members of Yes together onstage again at some point in the future.

The vocalist was a guest on 101 WRIF’s Talkin’ Rock With Meltdown to chat about his new album 1000 Hands when he was asked about his future plans.

After saying he was looking at touring around the world in the spring of next year in support of the record, Anderson added: “I’d love to get the whole of Yes together one day in the next couple of years. Everybody – 20 of us on stage, that kind of thing.”

He was later asked if he’d ever like to tour again with Yes one more time.

Anderson replied: “Yeah. I had a dream about it a month ago. I was there with my guitar and I went on first and sang a couple of songs and said hello to everybody. Then Steve Howe's band came on, and after that, I joined the band with Steve and sang Close To The Edge and Rick Wakeman came on as well.

“Then Trevor Rabin came on and we did Owner Of A Lonely Heart and then Awaken, and it was a beautiful moment."

However, a reunion seems unlikely after Howe himself ruled out the possibility just last month.

The guitarist was in conversation with Rolling Stone when he referenced the Yes Union album and tour, and poured cold water on the idea of a return to those days.

He said: “I don’t think fans should stay up late at night worrying about that. There’s just too much space out there between people. To be in a band together or even to do another tour like Union is completely unthinkable.”

“It was difficult when we went through that, particularly because of the personalities. I’m not saying any one person is to blame, but when you get a big hodgepodge like that together, it’s pretty much a nightmare.

“We made a nightmare of possibly a good thing back in 1990. I don’t think there is the stamina or the appetite for that kind of thing again.”