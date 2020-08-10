Metallica announce their first live show of 2020

Metallica have announced details of their first show of 2020 and revealed it will take place later this month.

The band will take part in the Encore Drive-In Nights series, playing a full set near their California HQ, with the performance screened at drive-ins and outdoor theatres across North America for one night only on August 29.

Each individual ticket bought will admit one carload of fans, and also include four digital downloads of their upcoming S&M2 album.

The shows will also see a performance from special guests Three Days Grace.

Drummer Lars Ulrich says: “As many of you know, we’ve not played together for quite some time, actually since the S&M2 concerts last September. But that’s all changing now as we’re gearing up to record a live show especially for you.

“In a day or two, we’ll hit the stage at a top secret location and we’ll record a brand new show. We will miss all of you, of course. We will be rocking out to a few of the crew, but what you will hear and see on the screen will be edited and mixed by our top notch production team for a kick-ass final product."

Each venue will adhere to the Center For Disease Control And Prevention’s recommended guidelines as well as all state and local health measures.

Staff at each show will wear personal protective equipment, while 6ft spacing between cars will be enforced. Contactless payments will be used while there will also be a limited number of people allowed to use toilets at any one time.

Tickets will go on sale from 12pm local time this coming Friday (August 14) through Ticketmaster, while a full list of where you can watch the show is now available.

Last week, we reported that Metallica were rehearsing at their HQ, although at the time it was unclear what their plans were. Now we know.

S&M2 is set for release on August 28 on 2CD, 4LP, collectible coloured vinyl, Blu-ray, a Deluxe Box set – and as a Fifth Member exclusive Super Deluxe Box, which is limited to just 500 copies.

Metallica previously released Nothing Else Matters and All Within My Hands from S&M2.

Metallica: S&M2

Metallica's two landmark shows with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra from September 2019 are documented on this new live release. The concerts were lined up to mark 20 years since the original S&M album.View Deal

Metallica: S&M2

Set 1

1. The Ecstasy Of Gold

2. The Call Of Ktulu

3. For Whom The Bell Tolls

4. The Day That Never Comes

5. The Memory Remains

6. Confusion

7. Moth Into Flame

8. The Outlaw Torn

9. No Leaf Clover

10. Halo On Fire

Set 2

11. Intro To Scythian Suite

12. Scythian Suite Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits (by Sergei Prokofiev)

13. Intro To The Iron Foundry

14. The Iron Foundry, Opus 19

15. The Unforgiven III

16. All Within My Hands

17. (Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth

18. Wherever I May Roam

19. One

20. Master Of Puppets

21. Nothing Else Matters

22. Enter Sandman