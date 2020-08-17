Blue Oyster Cult announce their first studio album in 19 years

Blue Oyster Cult have announced that they’ll release their first studio album in 19 years in October.

The follow-up to 2001’s Curse Of The Hidden Mirror is titled The Symbol Remains, and it’ll launch on October 9 through Frontiers Music srl.

Blue Oyster Cult say that pre-order details and the first taste of new music will be revealed in the coming weeks, but they have shared the full tracklist and cover art which can be found below.

The band revealed that a new album was in the works in July 2019 after they signed with Frontiers, with vocalist Eric Bloom saying: “It's been a long time since Blue Oyster Cult’s last studio album. Our biggest question from fans is, ‘When are we going to do some new music?’ So we are ready to take this journey again.

"Recording with bassist Danny Miranda, keyboardist Richie Castellano and drummer Jules Radino should be a great experience as we've been touring together for years – and guitarist Buck Dharma and I are looking forward to including them in the creative and recording process.”

Dharma added: “The current band is great and has never been recorded other than the live concerts, so we feel now is the time for new songs to be written and recorded.

“About half of the songs for the new record exist and the rest will be finished during the process.”

News of The Symbol Remains comes just days after Blue Oyster Cult released 45th Anniversary: Live In London. It was recorded during the band’s UK and European tour in 2017.

Blue Oyster Cult: The Symbols Remains

1. That Was Me

2. Box In My Head

3. Tainted Blood

4. Nightmare Epiphany

5. Edge Of The World

6. The Machine

7. Train True (Lennie’s Song)

8. The Return Of St. Cecilia

9. Stand And Fight

10. Florida Man

11. The Alchemist

12. Secret Road

13. There’s A Crime

14. Fight