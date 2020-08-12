Shirley Manson confirms new Garbage album will be out next year

Shirley Manson has confirmed that Garbage are planning on releasing a new studio album in 2021.

The as-yet-untiled record will be the band’s first since 2016’s Strange Little Birds, with Manson confirming the news with Rolling Stone where she also spoke about season two of her podcast series The Jump.

Asked about Garbage’s future plans, Manson says: “A bright future. The sad thing is, we were looking at the most fun year we’ve had in quite some time. We’re restructuring our business and changing the way we release records from the way we have in the last eight years.

“We have a lot of touring lined up, which of course we can’t carry out. We have a new record being mixed as we speak that’s going to come out next year. We’ve got three more songs to go and then we’re done.

“Then we’ll concentrate on the artwork and start planning for next year. We were really excited. We were talking with our team this morning, and things are still looking hopeful.”

On The Jump, Manson chats with other artists about a specific song they recorded that has had a significant impact on their life and career.

Asked what song she would pick, Manson replies: “Every day it would change, but today it would definitely be No Horses from 2017, which had a strange prediction of what’s happening currently."

Listen to The Jump on Apple Podcasts or through Spotify.