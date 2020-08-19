Watch Corey Taylor try to escape from a house in the desert in surreal Black Eyes Blue video

Corey Taylor has released the brand new video for his recent single Black Eyes Blue.

Directed by DJay Brawner, the surreal video finds the Slipknot singer attempting to escape a remote house in the middle of the desert.

Black Eyes Blue is one of two new tracks released ahead of Corey’s upcoming debut solo album, CMFT. The other new song, CMFT Must Be Stopped, was accompanied by an all-star video including cameos from a range of rock heavyweights including Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, Judas Priest’s Rob Halford, Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale and Marilyn Manson.

CMFT was recorded in Las Vegas at Hideout Studios with producer Jay Ruston, with Taylor joined by his band: guitarists Christian Martucci and Zach Throne, bassist Jason Christopher and drummer Dustin Robert.

Says Taylor of the album,: "All the songs are things that I've written over the years but they didn't really fit with either band. So it's stuff that I've just kind of been sitting on. And I realized – I just kind of turned around and I was just, like, ‘Jeez, I've got all these songs.’ And I've been kind of talking about doing a solo album anyway, and I was just, like, ‘This is the perfect time to do it.’

‘And picking those guys was the perfect combo, cos we all just love the same kinds of music – the same kinds of rock, the same kinds of punk, the same kinds of metal, the same kinds of everything – and we all were able to incorporate those influences into everything.”