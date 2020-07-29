Marilyn Manson announces new album We Are Chaos - watch video for the title track

After much speculation, Marilyn Manson has confirmed that his new studio album will be released later this year.

The follow-up to 2017’s Heaven Upside Down is titled We Are Chaos and it’ll arrive on September 11 through Loma Vista Recordings.

As previously reported, it was co-produced by Manson and Shooter Jennings, with Manson marking the news with a video for the title track, which was directed, photographed and edited by Matt Mahurin.

Speaking about the album, Manson says: “When I listen to We Are Chaos now, it seems like just yesterday or as if the world repeated itself, as it always does, making the title track and the stories seem as if we wrote them today.

“This was recorded to its completion without anyone hearing it until it was finished. There is most definitely a side A and side B in the traditional sense. But just like an LP, it is a flat circle and it’s up to the listener to put the last piece of the puzzle into the picture of songs.

“This concept album is the mirror Shooter and I built for the listener – it’s the one we won’t stare into. There are so many rooms, closets, safes and drawers. But in the soul or your museum of memories, the worst are always the mirrors. Shards and slivers of ghosts haunted my hands when I wrote most of these lyrics.”

Manson adds: “Making this record, I had to think to myself, ‘Tame your crazy, stitch your suit – and try to pretend that you are not an animal,’ but I knew that mankind is the worst of them all. Making mercy is like making murder. Tears are the human body’s largest export.”

The cover art for We Are Chaos was painted by Manson himself specially for the record and is titled Infinite Darkness, which is also the name of one of the album tracks.

We Are Chaos is now available to pre-order.

Main image credit: Perou

Marilyn Manson: We Are Chaos

1. Red, Black And Blue

2. We Are Chaos

3. Don’t Chase The Dead

4. Paint You With My Love

5. Half-way & One Step Forward

6. Infinite Darkness

7. Perfume

8. Keep My Head Together

9. Solve Coagula

10. Broken Needle