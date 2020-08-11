Wayne Hussey and friends remake The Mission classic Tower Of Strength

The Mission’s Wayne Hussey has revealed that he’s recruited a number of musical friends to rework the band’s classic 1988 track Tower Of Strength.

The full track will be revealed on August 28 under the ReMission International banner, with all proceeds from sales going to charities personally chosen by the artists involved and will support key workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A short teaser clip of TOS 2020 has been released and can be listened to below.

The song will feature contributions from a host of musicians, including All About Eve’s Julianne Regan, The Cult’s Billy Duffy, Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore, Budgie from Siouxsie & The Banshees, Gene Loves Jezebel’s Jay and Michael Aston and The Twilight Sad’s James Alexander Graham.

Also on TOS 2020 will be The Cure’s ex Lol Tolhurst, Evi Vine, Gary Numan, Midge Ure, The Wonder Stuff’s Miles Hunt, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Richard Fortus, The Smiths' Andy Rourke, Bauhaus' Kevin Haskins, Theatre of Hate and Spear of Destiny's Kirk Brandon, Slowdive's and The Soft Cavalry's Rachel Goswell, Robin Finck, Steve Clarke and producer Tim Palmer.

Hussey says: “When COVID-19 hit I started receiving messages asking, ‘Why don’t you reissue Tower Of Strength for the frontline workers?’ The song had apparently been adopted as an anthem by some NHS workers, and it got me thinking that I would like to contribute something to the greater cause at this unprecedented time and the only thing I could really contribute is music.

“So in conjunction with my good friend Michael Ciravolo, I came up with the idea of recording a new version of Tower Of Strength for charity by enlisting the help of musician friends and acquaintances."

Hussey says that he and Tower Of Strength co-writers Craig Adams, Mick Brown and Simon Hinkler agreed to "give up any publishing income generated by the new version to nominated charities, including mechanical and performance royalties and 100% of any revenue raised by sales."

He adds: "TOS 2020 has been renamed to divert funds from the original version and the charities have been personally nominated by the people involved in its recording and release. Because the musical contributions are global our idea is that the proceeds will be divided and distributed equally among all the beneficiaries.

“While all the versions will be available to listen to on all streaming platforms I'm going to ask you to help the cause by buying at least the digital package which is priced at only £2.99. It's not much, is it? For the price of a coffee you'll receive all five versions. Come on, help us to help others.”

Pre-order TOS 2020 from The Mission's website.

ReMission International: TOS 2020

1. TOS2020 (single)

2. TOS2020 (Beholden To The Front Line Workers Of The World mix)

3. TOS2020 (Trentemøller Remix)

4. TOS2020 (Albie Mischenzingerzen Remix)

5. Tower Of Strength (original newly remastered) - The Mission (free bonus track with bundle only)

TOS 2020 nominated charities currently include:

NHS Charities UK

St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Memphis

Music Venue Trust UK

Covenant House, New Orleans

Disasters Emergency Committee

MusiCares

Plan International

Direct Relief

Alzheimer’s Scotland

Liberty Hill Foundation

The Shrewsbury Ark

Memorial Sloan Kettering Center, NYC

Prostate Cancer UK

The Teddy Bear Clinic

Red Rover

Help Musicians UK

Crew Nation

Venice Family Clinic

The Anthony Walker Foundation

Projeto Cáo Communitário

The City Of San Francisco COVID-19 Fund