Surf’s up! Metallica’s Robert Trujillo takes a trip to the beach with the S&M2 box set

Metallica have released a video showing bassist Robert Trujillo unboxing the upcoming S&M2 box set.

But rather than film it at Metallica HQ or in his home, Rob instead decided to take the album down to the beach and unpack it on the hood of his car. And after showing off the contents, Trujillo then hit the waves for a spot of surfing.

S&M2 was captured during Metallica’s two shows with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra at the city’s Chase Centre in September 2019 – two nights which celebrated the 20th anniversary of the original S&M album.

It’ll be released on August 28 on standard 4LP vinyl, collectible coloured vinyl, 2CD, DVD, Blu-ray, and Deluxe Box set – and as a Fifth Member exclusive Super Deluxe Box, limited to just 500 copies.

Metallica originally announced a single 20th anniversary S&M show for September 6, 2019 – a concert to open the Chase Center. But with tickets selling out fast, the band added a second night which took place two days later.

Footage from both nights was then screened at 3000 cinemas worldwide for one night only in October last year.

Metallica previously shared a trailer for S&M2, along with videos for Nothing Else Matters and All Within My Hands.

Set 1

1. The Ecstasy Of Gold

2. The Call Of Ktulu

3. For Whom The Bell Tolls

4. The Day That Never Comes

5. The Memory Remains

6. Confusion

7. Moth Into Flame

8. The Outlaw Torn

9. No Leaf Clover

10. Halo On Fire

Set 2

11. Intro To Scythian Suite

12. Scythian Suite Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits (by Sergei Prokofiev)

13. Intro To The Iron Foundry

14. The Iron Foundry, Opus 19

15. The Unforgiven III

16. All Within My Hands

17. (Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth

18. Wherever I May Roam

19. One

20. Master Of Puppets

21. Nothing Else Matters

22. Enter Sandman