Molly Hatchet co-founder and guitarist Steve Holland has died

Molly Hatchet co-founder and their former guitarist Steve Holland has died.

The news was confirmed by his band Gator Country, who report that Holland’s health had been on “a downward spiral for a while,” but no official cause of death has been made public. Gator Country say that Holland died on Sunday.

The band say in a statement: “It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of original Molly Hatchet band/Gator Country band co-founder and lead guitarist Steve Holland.

“Steve was the last man standing and has joined the rest of his fellow band brothers up in heaven. Steve's health had been on a downward spiral for a while, with Steve finally getting his angel wings on August 2.

“You will always be one of the greatest, Steve. Rest well and sing out with Danny Joe Brown, Dave Hlubek, Duane Roland, Banner Thomas, Bruce Crump, Jimmy Farrar and Ralph ‘Riff’ West in heaven.”

Molly Hatchet posted a message on their social media channels saying: “Our deepest condolences are sent to the family of Steve Holland, guitarist and co-founder of Molly Hatchet of his passing. Steve left the band in 1984. He will be missed and remembered by all. RIP 1954-2020.”

Holland and guitarist Hlubek formed Molly Hatchet in 1971, and, after several lineup changes, settled with the core group of Holland, Hlubek, singer Danny Joe Brown, bassist Banner Thomas, guitarist Duane Roland and drummer Bruce Crump.

Holland appeared on the first five Molly Hatchet albums: their self-titled 1978 debut, 1979’s Flirtin’ With Disaster, 1980’s Beatin’ The Odds, 1981’s Take No Prisoners and 1983’s No Guts No Glory.

He left the band in 1984 and was replaced in the lineup by keyboardist John Galvin.

Holland formed Gator Country in 2005 with former Hatchet members Farrar, Crump, Roland and West, with the band releasing a live album in 2008.