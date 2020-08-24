Seattle’s Chris Cornell statue vandalised

The family of late Soundgarden star Chris Cornell say they’re “heartbroken” after vandals defaced the statue of the singer and guitarist outside Seattle’s Museum Of Pop Culture.

Seattle’s KIRO 7 News posted a picture of the statue which was daubed with white paint by vandals, with Vicky Cornell issuing a statement shortly after.

She said: “My children and I are heartbroken to learn of the vandalisation of Chris’s statue at the Museum Of Pop Culture in Seattle.

“The statue is not only a work of art, but a tribute to Chris, his incomparable musical legacy and everything that he stood for. It represents Chris, who is beloved not only in Seattle, but worldwide.

“In the face of this hate and destruction, we are thankful once again to the fans who stood up to support him and showed such immense love. It lifted our hearts to hear that fans brought supplies and attempted to clean up the heartbreaking vandalism.

“The statue will be restored. Hate will not win. Chris is Seattle’s son!”

The bronze sculpture was created by Nick Marra and unveiled at a ceremony in October 2018, which was attended by Cornell’s children Christopher, Toni and Lilly.

Last month, on what would have been Cornell’s 56th birthday, his family shared his previously unreleased cover of Guns N’ Roses track Patience.

In a statement, his family said: "His birthday seemed the perfect time to share this and celebrate Chris, his voice, music, stories and art.

“It is true a man is not dead while his name is still spoken and, through his art, an artist’s soul still burns just as bright as ever upon all those that look up to him and his memory.

“Releasing music that was special to Chris keeps a part of him here with us – his heart and his soul. His love and his legacy.”

Cornell died in Detroit in May 2017.