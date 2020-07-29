Corey Taylor releases star-studded video for new solo single CMFT Must Be Stopped

Slipknot and Stone Sour vocalist Corey Taylor has announced that his debut solo album will be titled CMFT – and it’ll be out on October 2 through Roadrunner Records.

To mark the news, Taylor has released a DJay Brawner-directed video for CMFT Must Be Stopped along with a lyric video for Black Eyes Blue.

As previously reported, CMFT Must Be Stopped features rappers Tech N9ne & Kid Bookie, with the video including cameos from a range of rock heavyweights including Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, Judas Priest’s Rob Halford, Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale and Marilyn Manson.

CMFT was recorded in Las Vegas at Hideout Studios with producer Jay Ruston, with Taylor joined by his band: guitarists Christian Martucci and Zach Throne, bassist Jason Christopher and drummer Dustin Robert.

The album is described as “a wild and exhilarating roadmap through Taylor’s musical psyche. HWY 666 kicks off the album barreling ahead with a devilish twang, while Silverfish peels back the layers of Taylor’s songwriting as acoustic guitars build to a high-wire balance of hooks and heft.

“An ominous bass line gives way to pummeling wah-ed out guitars on Culture Head and the moving piano-driven Home offers a raw glimpse at Taylor’s immense vocal range.”

CMFT is now available to pre-order.

1. HWY 666

2. Black Eyes Blue

3. Samantha’s Gone

4. Meine Lux

5. Halfway Down

6. Silverfish

7. Kansas

8. Culture Head

9. Everybody Dies On My Birthday

10. The Maria Fire

11. Home

12. CMFT Must Be Stopped

13. European Tour Bus Bathroom Song