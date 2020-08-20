Queen and Adam Lambert announce new album Live Around The World

Queen And Adam Lambert have revealed they’ll release their first-ever live album together later this year.

It’s titled Live Around The World and it’ll launch on October 2 on CD, CD/DVD, CD/Blu-ray, vinyl and on digital and streaming platforms.

The inspiration behind the album came after Queen and Adam Lambert streamed their YouTube Watch Party back in June – a selection of highlights from previous concerts which followed the postponement of their Rhapsody tour.

Drummer Roger Taylor explains: “We hadn’t really watched those clips before, we were always too busy touring. We weren’t aware of how good the band sounded. So we thought, well, maybe there’s a live album of highlights of concerts that we’ve done over the last eight years with Adam Lambert to be made.”

Live Around The World will feature tracks that were personally selected by Taylor, Lambert and guitarist Brian May from more than 200 performances, and will include Freddie Mercury’s iconic ‘Ay-Ohs’ section.

May says: “As we all grapple with the challenge of creating live shows in a world dominated by a formidable viral enemy, it seemed the perfect time for us to create a collection of hand-picked live highlights from our Queen shows over the years with our brother Adam Lambert.

“As you watch and listen to these tracks, you’ll be journeying all around the world with us and experiencing a complete virtual live set.

“The collection climaxes in Sydney earlier this year when, in support Fire Fight Australia, we recreated the complete Queen Live Aid set. It was a historic event for a great cause – with perhaps the highest adrenaline level since the original Live Aid in 1985.

“It makes me particularly happy that we can now share this unique moment with the whole world.”

Lambert adds: “When we couldn’t tour this year we wanted to give the fans something in place of that, and a live album just felt right. It’s the first time we have released an album together and we have had a lot of fun putting it together, picking out favourite performances over the past seven years.”

The DVD and Blu-ray editions will also feature extra performance footage, including a drum battle between Taylor and his son Rufus Taylor – drummer with The Darkness – and May's Last Horizon guitar solo.

Queen and Adam Lambert: Live Around The World

1. Tear It Up: The O2, London, UK, 02/07/2018

2. Now I'm Here: Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

3. Another One Bites The Dust: Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

4. Fat Bottomed Girls ft. Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: American Airlines Center, Dallas, USA, 2019

5. Don't Stop Me Now: Rock In Rio, Lisbon, Portugal, 2016

6. I Want To Break Free: Rock In Rio, Lisbon, Portugal, 2016

7. Somebody To Love: Isle of Wight Festival, UK, 2016

8. Love Kills: The Ballad iHeart Radio Theater, Los Angeles, USA, 2014

9. I Was Born To Love You: Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

10. Under Pressure: Global Citizen Festival, New York, USA, 2019

11. Who Wants To Live Forever: Isle of Wight Festival, UK, 2016

12. The Show Must Go On: The O2, London, UK, 04/07/2018

13. Love Of My Life: The O2, London, UK, 02/07/2018

14. Bohemian Rhapsody: Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

15. Radio Ga Ga: Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

16. Ay-Ohs: Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

17. Hammer To Fall: Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

18. Crazy Little Thing Called Love: Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

19. We Will Rock You: Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

20. We Are The Champions: Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020