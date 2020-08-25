Iron Maiden celebrate 40th anniversary of their debut album with new vinyl reissue

Iron Maiden’s self-titled debut album celebrated its 40th birthday in April this year – and now the band have announced plans to mark the milestone with a new vinyl release.

A limited edition clear vinyl picture disc will launch on October 9 through Parlophone Records – and it’s being released in conjunction with National Album Day which takes place on October 10.

A statement on the release reads: “Iron Maiden was the album that saw the East London band start the journey that has led them over the course of four decades, 16 studio albums, over 90 million album sales and more than 2000 concerts around the globe, to become the biggest and most acclaimed metal band on the planet.”

The Maiden lineup from 40 years ago featured frontman Paul Di’Anno, drummer Clive Burr, guitarist Dennis Stratton, bassist Steve Harris and guitarist Dave Murray.

Metal Hammer celebrated the 40th anniversary of the album earlier this year – and looking back at the recording sessions in issue 332 of the magazine, Di’Anno said: “There was too much excitement to feel any pressure.

“We knew that what we had was unique compared to every other band around, and we had spent the previous couple of years playing every shithole in the UK, also some decent venues as well.

“The only person who might have had any doubts was me. Though I was a cocky frontman, I was all mouth and no trousers, and when I got into the studio I realised I didn’t know what the fuck I was doing.”

The limited edition clear vinyl picture disc is now available to pre-order direct from the Iron Maiden website.

Iron Maiden: Iron Maiden

Side One

1. Prowler

2. Remember Tomorrow

3. Running Free

4. Phantom Of The Opera



Side Two

5. Transylvania

6. Strange World

7. Charlotte The Harlot

8. Iron Maiden