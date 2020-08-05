Buy a beer and help grassroots music venues across the UK

The Music Venue Trust have teamed up with the Fightback Brewing Company for the #SaveOurVenues campaign.

The brewery launched Fightback Lager in 2018 and stocked it in more than 60 grassroots music venues across the UK, with a 5p donation from every pint sold going straight to Music Venue Trust.

But with all live shows off, the company have launched 330ml bottles of Fightback Lager, Fightback Cider, Fightback Berries and Fightback IPA in conjunction with Trilogy Beverage Brands, with a portion of proceeds from sales going straight to the campaign.

The launch has been spearheaded by Frank Turner, who says: “The Save Our Venues campaign has been a great success in showing what all of us can achieve when we come together to fight for our corner of culture.

“The Music Venue Trust's Save Our Venues campaign and everybody who's been involved in it has made great strides in raising money and raising awareness during this difficult time.

“But the fight is far from over, and there is more that we can do. Of course everybody can go to Save Our Venues and get involved and donate to the campaign there, but Music Venue Trust have also announced new lines of Fightback Lager, Fightback IPA and Fightback Cider and it's delicious!

“A donation from the sale of every single pint, bottle and can goes to the Save Our Venues fund. So get involved, get yourself a drink, donate to the campaign and let's save our venues. Together.”

Fightback Brewing Company director Rich Smith adds: “When we created our beer a couple of years ago, too many grassroot music venues were in a battle for survival. With COVID-19, we have been pulled into a fight for the future of live music in this country.

“Like all music fans, we cannot physically unite behind the cause for a while, but we can all find ways to show solidarity. This is ours.”

CEO Music Venue Trust Mark Davyd says: “Fightback is the only beer brand which donates to Music Venue Trust from every pint, bottle and can sold. With the help of all our friends and supporters we can amplify the message that this beer saves music venues. Every bottle will make a positive difference to our #saveourvenues campaign.”

Do your bit by ordering a tipple from the range directly from the Fightback Brewing Company.