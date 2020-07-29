New AC/DC album has been delayed, says Twisted Sister ex Dee Snider

Dee Snider says the new AC/DC studio album has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Twisted Sister frontman reported in December last year that the record would feature tracks recorded by the late Malcolm Young along with “all four surviving members.”

And in a new interview with ABC News Radio, Snider said that the album “has been delayed,” but added that it had been recorded.

Snider went on to say: “I haven't heard anything, but it's AC/DC, man. You can't go wrong! Four chords and a dream, baby! That's it!

“This is going to be a miracle of technology. What will be achieved, the reuniting of the band that we know for one more album, is going to be uplifting and heartbreaking at the same time because nothing goes on forever. But this is the ultimate 'one more time.'"

News of an AC/DC reunion began to emerge in August 2018, when Brian Johnson and estranged drummer Phil Rudd were spotted outside Vancouver’s Warehouse Studios where the band have recorded several albums in the past.

They were then photographed with longterm engineer Mike Fraser at the same location, with Fraser later confirming the band have been back in the studio “doing something."

Meanwhile, AC/DC have been celebrating the 40th anniversary of their Back In Black album throughout July, with a series of interviews and videos from the archive.

Classic Rock magazine also recently launched a new podcast series called The 20 Million Club, with the first episode dedicated to Back In Black.

