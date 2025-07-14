22 of the best Prime Day deals for music fans are still going strong - grab them before they're gone

After a frantic four days of Prime Day music deals last week, the dust has finally settled on what was an epic summer sales event.

I saw some cracking discounts on everything from headphones, turntables and portable speakers, to band t-shirts, vinyl and Lego sets for all ages - and although the majority of prices have gone back to normal, I’ve found some excellent deals in both the US and UK that are still going strong.

I don’t know when these discounts will come to an end, so if you see something you’d like to get your hands on, grab it quickly or you run the risk of the product going back to its RRP.

US deals

Save 28% Sony PS-LX310BT: was $348 now $249 at Amazon There’s still a lovely 28% saving on the Bluetooth-enabled Sony PS-LX310BT turntable at Amazon. It’s a slick belt-driven unit with built-in phono stage - which saves you an extra outlay - and is an affordable option if you’re in the market for a capable new record player from a trusted brand.

Save 17% Pro-Ject T1 Phono SB turntable: was $599 now $499 at Amazon We really rate Pro-Ject as a brand here at Louder Towers. Here we have a deck that delivers everything we've grown to know and love about Pro-Ject – killer looks, fantastic sound and excellent value. That last point is taken care of thanks to a built-in phono preamp and an electronic speed control, taking the pain out of getting you up and running. You can still save 17% at Amazon.

Save 34% Victrola Eastwood II: was $149.99 now $99.69 at Amazon If you're shopping for a compact, portable turntable, but one that still delivers the goods in terms of audio and performance, the second iteration of Victrola's Eastwood deck is a sure bet. The vintage looks belie the tech under the hood, including single knob control, Bluetooth-connectivty and a custom-tuned speaker. It also comes complete with an Audio-Technica AT-3600LA cartridge for crystal clear audio. Buy from Amazon with 34% off the asking price.

Save 17% Marshall Emberton II: was $179.99 now $149.70 at Amazon Marshall’s second generation Emberton portable Bluetooth speaker has become a huge hit with music fans - and that’s no surprise given how good it is. It’s a really handy size and boasts 360 degree audio. And with a battery life of 30-hours on a full charge, it’s one of our favourite speakers. With 17% off the list price, this is a top deal - but be quick!

Save 37% The Rolling Stones Singles 1966-1971 box set: was $179.98 now $113.81 at Amazon Any serious Stones fan would want this singles box set in their vinyl collection, and now that Amazon has cut the price by 37%. A bargain by anyone’s standards - especially when you consider the package contains a total of 18, seven-inch singles.

Save 16% Rush 50: Super Deluxe: was $374.98 now $316.43 at Amazon Released to mark 50 years of Rush, this super deluxe box set is positively crammed with Rush classics, curious and live cuts. The box set contains 7, 180g vinyl records, 4CDs, a 104-page book, 20 illustrated litho prints and more. it's a career-spanning collection that also includes rarities such as Garden Road, You Can't Fight It and Not Fade Away. Get yours with 16% off at Amazon.

Save 34% Aerosmith Greatest Hits: was $149.88 now $98.72 at Amazon This 4LP collection brings together Aerosmith’s best-loved tracks pressed on 180g black vinyl. In total, there are 44 songs including Mama Kin, Dream On, Walk This Way, Back In The Saddle, Rag Doll and Love In An Elevator and it’s on sale at Amazon with 34% off.

Save 19% Slipknot Iowa translucent vinyl: was $29.98 now $24.40 at Amazon This reprint of Slipknot's 2001 album Iowa was originally released in 2022 - but this edition has been spread over 2LP and pressed on coke bottle green translucent vinyl making it a neat addition to your collection. You can get it right now with 19% off the list price.

Save 20% Metallica Flaming Skull & Flower Puff Paint Tee: was $25.99 now $20.72 at Hot Topic I love the vibrant print on this Metallica tee - it's the ideal choice for adding colour to the standard-issue metal uniform of black jeans, black sneakers. $5 isn’t the biggest price cut, admittedly, but it’s the cheapest price you’ll get on this Flaming Skull and Flower Puff Paint Tee right now. Pick one up from Hot Topic.

Save 20% Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Helmet: was $69.99 now $55.99 at Amazon There's 20% off this Lego replica of Star Wars Mandalorian helmet at Amazon. It's made with 584 drum-lacquered Lego bricks for extra shine on the beskar armour. It also comes with step-by-step instructions should you need them and there’s a display stand included.

Save 20% Lego Obi-Wan Kenobi's Jedi Starfighter: was $29.99 now $23.99 at Amazon This beginner-friendly 282-piece StarFighter set is ideal for young padawans to relive epic scenes from Attack Of The Clones scenes for very little cash. In the box you also get Obi-Wan Kenobi and Taun We minifigures, in addition to an R4-P17 LEGO astromech droid figure. Still on sale at Amazon.

Save 36% Iron Maiden Monopoly: was $44.99 now $28.99 at Amazon Never mind trudging through a game of traditional Monopoly and instead raise the roof with the Iron Maiden version - on sale at Amazon with 36% off. You can buy and sell the band's most memorable tours and it features player tokens including a Guitar Amp Stack, Steve’s Bass, a Flying Helmet and the Wasted Years Computer.

UK deals

Save 19% Marshall Motif II A.N.C. Black Earbuds: was £159.99 now £129 at Amazon Call me biased, but I think Marshall’s Motif II earbuds look far cooler than AirPods. They perform great too, with customisable sound that can be fine-tuned (via the Marshall app) to the music you’re listening to. Pick up a pair direct from Amazon.

Save 26% House Of Marley Redemption ANC 2: was £149.99 now £111 at Amazon I really like the look, feel and audio delivery from the House Of Marley Redemption ANC 2 wireless earbuds. Sound has a lush warmth to it and extra tweaking can be done through the company's smartphone app. Their green credentials are another plus point for me and, with 26% off, this is a great price.

Save 12% Audio-Technica LP120xBTUSB: was £339.99 now £298.88 at Amazon In our 4.5 star review we declared that this direct-drive USB deck was one of the best mid-priced turntables available today, and we stand by that. You also get 33, 45, and 78 RPM speeds and it's constructed to reduce low-frequency feedback and to provide optimal performance. Save 12% at Amazon.

Save 17% Audio-Technica LP120XUSBSV: was £299 now £249 at Amazon Looking to spend a little a less on the above model and don't care about Bluetooth? This is the deck for you. This classic looking silver turntable is both manual and direct-drive and, while there's no Bluetooth on-board, there is USB capability in case you want to transfer your records digitally. Get this record player with 17% off from Amazon.

Save 21% Audio-Technica LP5X: was £379.99 now £299 at Amazon Amazon hit Prime Day hard with this chunky offer on the impressive Audio-Technica LP5X turntable – a deck that ranks highly in our guide to the best Audio-Technica turntables. It's a solid choice thanks to its balance and performance – and you can still get 21% off the RRP right now. Remember, you'll have to be quick to grab this deal.

Save 11% The Darkness Permission To Land... Again: was £63.68 now £56.97 at Amazon I distinctly remember seeing the video for Growing On Me back in 2003 and it had a huge impact on me - and, in a way, re-introduced me to rock music. I bought Permission To Land when it was released and consider it a classic. This 20th anniversary celebration is not to be missed as it's packed with quality content. Get it while you can. Get the whole package with 11% off right now.

Save 17% Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon: was £734.99 now £609.99 at Amazon Star Wars fans looking for a challenge are in for a treat with this massive 7541-piece Millennium Falcon kit. It's packed full of details Star Wars fans will love like the hologram chess board - and there's even room for Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia and C-3PO from the original films, along with Han, Rey and Finn and BB-8 from the newer movies. Save 17% at Amazon.

Save 30% Lego Star Wars TIE Fighter & X-Wing set: was £94.99 now £66.95 at Amazon This is a nice idea - combine two classic Star Wars spaceships in one Lego package. Not only do you get a TIE Fighter and X-Wing, but the kit also comes with 4 Lego Star Wars minifigures: TIE and Rebel pilot, Yesi Scala, Sig Greebling and an L3-G0 Star Wars Lego droid. Save 30% at Amazon.