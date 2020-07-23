Bon Jovi share lyric video for new single Do What You Can

Bon Jovi have released a lyric video for their new single titled Do What You Can.

The song is the result of a collaboration between Jon Bon Jovi and fans, with the vocalist and guitarist calling on the public to help write the track back in March.

Bon Jovi wrote and recorded the first verse and chorus and asked to hear fans’ stories amid the coronavirus lockdown which he he then incorporated into the finished track.

The band's new studio album Bon Jovi 2020 was originally scheduled to be released in May, but with the ongoing problems caused by the lockdown, it’ll now launch on October 2.

However, the delay has meant Bon Jovi have been able to add Do What You Can to the album, along with another song titled American Reckoning which was inspired by the movement for racial equality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Jon Bon Jovi says: “I am a witness to history. I believe the greatest gift of an artist is the ability to use their voice to speak to issues that move us.”

Bon Jovi 2020 is available to pre-order. Find full details below along with a lyric video for American Reckoning.

Earlier this year, Bon Jovi cancelled their entire summer tour to allow fans to use refunds for essential bills and shopping during the pandemic.

Image credit: Clay Patrick McBride

Bon Jovi: Bon Jovi 2020

Bon Jovi will release their new studio album Bon Jovi 2020 in October. The follow-up to This House Is Not For Sale will include the new singles Do What You Can and American Reckoning.View Deal

Bon Jovi: Bon Jovi 2020

1. Limitless

2. Do What You Can

3. American Reckoning

4. Beautiful Drug

5. Story Of Love

6. Let It Rain

7. Lower The Flag

8. Blood In The Water

9. Brothers in Arms

10. Unbroken