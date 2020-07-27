Robert Plant to release Digging Deep anthology

Robert Plant is to release a solo anthology later this year titled Digging Deep: Subterranea.

The two-disc collection will bring together 30 tracks from the former Led Zeppelin frontman’s solo career, and will include three previously untitled tracks: Nothing Takes The Place Of You, Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up - Part 1) and Too Much Alike, which features Patty Griffin.

Digging Deep: Subterranea will launch on 2CD and on digital and streaming platforms on October 2 through Plant’s Es Paranza label.

The collection will span tracks from all 11 of Plant’s solo albums and include songs he recorded with Jimmy Page, Buddy Miller, Phil Collins, Nigel Kennedy, Richard Thompson and Strange Sensation/The Sensational Space Shifters.

Today’s announcement coincides with the launch of the third season of Plant’s Digging Deep podcast. Five new episodes will premiere every two weeks and all were recorded earlier this year with BBC 6 Music’s Matt Everitt before a live audience at London’s Rough Trade East.

Digging Deep: Subterranea is now available to pre-order. Find details below.

Robert Plant: Digging Deep: Subterranea

CD1

1. Rainbow

2. Hurting Kind

3. Shine It All Around

4. Ship of Fools

5. Nothing Takes The Place Of You - Previously unreleased

6. Darkness, Darkness

7. Heaven Knows

8. In the Mood

9. Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up - Part 1) - Previously unreleased

10. New World

11. Like I’ve Never Been Gone

12. I Believe

13. Dance with You Tonight

14. Satan Your Kingdom Must Come Down

15. Great Spirit (Acoustic)

CD2

1. Angel Dance

2. Takamba

3. Anniversary

4. Wreckless Love

5. White Clean & Neat

6. Silver Rider

7. Fat Lip

8. 29 Palms

9. Last Time I Saw Her

10 Embrace Another Fall

11. Too Much Alike - Previously unreleased

12. Big Log

13. Falling in Love Again

14. Memory Song (Hello Hello)

15. Promised Land