"I grossly underestimated what I was getting into." Noel Gallagher gives his first interview since Oasis returned to the stage, says he's "completely blown away" by the reaction, and is proud of his brother Liam for "smashing it" every night

Oasis' Noel Gallagher says that he and his bandmates have been "completely blown away" by the wildly enthusiastic reaction to their long-awaited reunion tour.

Since announcing their reformation last summer, Oasis haven't conducted any official interviews with the world's media, but the group's leader and main songwriter has sporadically popped up to chat with his mates at TalkSport radio about his beloved Manchester City. On Tuesday, August 19, following a big weekend for the band in Ireland, Gallagher phoned in to speak with presenter Andy Goldstein about football, but also spoke for a few minutes about his feelings on Oasis' comeback. And he admitted that, having been away from the band for 16 years, he was taken aback and "completely blown away" by the reaction Oasis received at the tour's opening night in Cardiff.

“It’s difficult to put into words, actually," he says. "Every night is the crowd’s first night, you know what I mean? So every night’s got that kind of same energy to it, but it’s been truly amazing. I’m not usually short for words, but I can’t really articulate it at the minute.



"I can’t speak for anyone else, but for me personally, I grossly underestimated what I was getting into," he confessed. "It was kind of... after about five minutes, I was like, Alright, can I just go back to the dressing room and start this again? I’ve done stadiums before and all that, but I don’t mind telling you man, my legs had turned to jelly after about halfway through the second song. I could have done with going back and taking a minute. It's been an amazing thing, it really is an amazing thing."



"It’s great just to be back with Bonehead [guitarist Paul Arthurs] and Liam, and just be doing it again,” he continued. “I guess when it’s all said and done we will sit and reflect on it, but it’s great being back in the band with Liam: I forgot how funny he was.”

Gallagher joked that his brother's much-praised vocals on the tour were down to AI, but then added, "Liam is smashing it. I'm proud of him. Having been fronting a band for 16 years [his High Flying Birds] I know how difficult it is. I couldn't do the stadium thing like he does it. I look around and think, Good for you mate. He's been amazing."

Goldstein then asked Gallagher about the rumours that Oasis will return to play Knebworth in 2026 or 2027.

"Right, let's talk about football," the guitarist replied, leaving fans with some hope.

“I’M PROUD OF HIM!” Noel Gallagher talks being back on tour with Oasis & Liam Gallagher - YouTube Watch On