Deftones announce new album Ohms – watch video for electrifying title title track

Deftones have announced their new studio albums Ohms - and released a video for the track.

The follow-up to 2016’s Gore is released on September 25 via Warner Records. The band have released the electrifying title track as the first single.

Ohms sees the band reuniting with producer Terry Date, who they worked with on their first four albums, including 2000’s White Pony. It also features artwork by White Pony sleeve designer Frank Maddocks.

Drummer Abe Cunningham tells Metal Hammer that the band spent time working on the album in their Sacramento studio space The Spot – the first time they’d been there since the death of original bassist Chi Cheng.

“We were recordimg [unreleased album] Eros there, and it was nearly done, and he had his accident,” says Cunningham. “We never went back after that. Then this last writing session for this new record, we actually started going there a bit, and spruced it up a bit, got some new furniture, and some new gear, new computer for recording, all that kind of stuff.”

Ohms is available for pre-order now

(Image credit: Warners)

Deftones: Ohms tracklist

1. Genesis

2. Ceremony

3. Urantia

4. Errorr

5. The Spell Of Mathematics

6. Pompeji

7. This Link Is Dead

8. Radiant City

9. Headless

10. Ohms