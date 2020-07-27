Watch members of Tool, Primus, Coheed, Mastodon and more cover Rush classic

Members of Tool, Primus, Mastodon, Coheed And Cambria and Mutoid Man have got together to cover Rush’s classic 1975 track Anthem.

Danny Carey, Les Claypool, Bill Kelliher, Claudio Sanchez and Stephen Brodsky filmed and recorded the track in conjunction with Two Minutes To Late Night – the YouTube channel who have been keeping music fans entertained during lockdown by inviting a host of musicians to contribute to cover versions.

Two Minutes To Late Night say: “Uhhh... holy moley. It's Claudio Sanchez, Bill Kelliher, Les Claypool, Danny Carey, and Steve Brodsky covering a Rush song. We're just as surprised as you are.

“This is our 15th bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. With so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we're going to keep producing these style videos and use the Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them.

“Please support our friends by donating to our newly redone Patreon.

“In lieu of taking money for this cover, all of the artists who participated will be donating their fees for this video to The Cancer Research Institute."

Earlier this month, Mike Portnoy hooked up with bassist Stu Hamm, guitarist Paulei Z and keyboardist Walter Ino to play a lockdown cover of Rush’s YYZ.

The four musicians teamed up to help raise money for the David Z Foundation, which provides aspiring musicians with the tools they need to make their mark on the music industry.