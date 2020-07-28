Watch brand new trailer for The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne

A brand new trailer has been released for the upcoming documentary Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne.

The film, which features exclusive interviews and archival footage, was produced by the A&E Network and directed by R. Greg Johnston, while Ozzy Osbourne, his wife and manager Sharon and son Jack Osbourne are among the executive producers on the project.

The film was due to have its premiere at this year’s South By Southwest in March, but those plans were shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’ll now be broadcast for the first time on the A&E Network on September 7 (Labor Day in the US) at 9pm ET.

The new clip focuses on Ozzy’s early days as a solo artist, what he was like at home between tours, and how Ozzfest was conceived.

Jack says: “Whenever dad was home, I always got the feeling he was bored. Even though he complains to this day about touring, he’s not good at home.

“I literally just remember him as the dude on the couch. He’d pick me up from school occasionally, but I always got the feeling he was like, ‘What do I do? I’m here and this is not what I’m good at.’”

Ozzy adds: “I suddenly realised that Ozzy belongs on the road. I mean, I felt like a caged animal.”

Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne will feature interview clips with artists including Marilyn Manson, Post Malone, Rob Zombie, Ice-T and Korn’s Jonathan Davis, while producer Rick Rubin also features.

In May this year, Jack was a guest on The Jasta Show, where he was asked if, after the success of Netflix’s Motley Crue biopic The Dirt, he could do something similar for Ozzy, he replied: “There is absolutely things in motion right now to make that a reality.

“I think in the next few months, you'll probably see something coming up about it. But we haven't landed yet. So, fingers crossed."

Ozzy released his latest studio album Ordinary Man back in February.