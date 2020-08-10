Did Slipknot just mistakenly unmask Tortilla Man?

Despite a whole lot of evidence suggesting that Michael Pfaff is Slipknot’s new percussionist, branded Tortilla Man by fans, the band have never formally confirmed his identity.

Eagle-eyed fans have previously suggested Tortilla Man was Pfaff, a bandmate of Slipknot’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan in Dirty Little Rabbits, while a series of photos from a cave in Slovenia appeared to reveal his identity back in February.

Now, it looks like Slipknot have confirmed Tortilla Man’s true identity in their new range of merch through a brand new pop-up store – although it appears the mistake has now been fixed.

They’ve just launched pre-orders for a new range of neck gaiters, ideal for covering your nose and face during the pandemic – and alongside the one for Tortilla Man’s creation, the description read: “Pfaff Neck Gaiter Face Cover. This neck gaiter is made of elastic soft and breathable fabric and features an all over print. One size only.”

However, it’s now been changed to: “New Guy Neck Gaiter Face Cover,” but not before the internet took screen grabs of the gaffe.

While we won’t see Tortilla Man or Slipknot live for a while due to their 2020 live shows being postponed, frontman Corey Taylor will release his debut solo album CMFT on October 2 through Roadrunner Records.

Last week, he delivered a message to people who refuse to wear face masks in shops amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying: “Stop whining and put your god damn mask on.”

