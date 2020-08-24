Bob Harris recruits Rick Wakeman, Paul Rodgers, Mark Knopfler & more for charity single

Broadcaster ‘Whispering’ Bob Harris has gathered together more than 30 vocalists and musicians for a charity single which will support the Help Musicians charity.

The star-studded lineup called Whispering Bob’s All-stars includes Rick Wakeman, Paul Rodgers, Mark Knopfler, Peter Frampton, John Oates, Judie Tzuke, Wildwood Kin and Duane Eddy – and they’ll release their cover of the Ben E King classic Stand By Me on October 27 through Under The Apple Tree Records in partnership with Absolute Label Services.

The artists got together remotely during lockdown to record the track, which will not only celebrate the song’s 60th anniversary, but its release will also mark Harris’ 50 years as a broadcaster.

Harris says: “COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on the UK music scene. The artists who rely on live performances for their income have been particularly hard hit.

“For the past six years, Under The Apple Tree has been a fantastic platform for emerging artists and now, in this time of difficulty, we want to raise funds to help the diverse and dedicated grass roots music community that we love so much.”

Help Musicians CEO James Ainscough adds: “We're delighted that Bob Harris OBE, a Help Musicians ambassador for many years, has instigated this wonderful project.

“Music has sustained so many of us during lockdown, yet tens of thousands of musicians have had their income wiped out. It is through fundraisers such as this that the Help Musicians team can continue to provide the broad range of support that is needed now more than ever.

“Thanks to those generously donating, Help Musicians has been able to offer financial hardship support, creative development opportunities and a vital mental health service which reaches the entire music community during this difficult time.

“We’d like to extend a huge thank you to Bob and the team for their continued support, and to everyone who donates to this unique single.”

The single is available to pre-order, while the Stand By Me campaign have launched a GoFundMe page for people to make donations.

Find a full list of the artists involved in the project below.

Whispering Bob’s All-Stars: Stand By Me

Anna Corcoran

Beth Nielsen Chapman

Callaghan

Demi Marriner

Duane Eddy

Elles Bailey

Gregor Philp

Jamie Lawson

Jimmie Allen

John Oates

Judie Tzuke

Judith Owen

Keb Mo

Kiki Dee

Laura Cantrell

Laura Oakes

Leo Sayer

Mark Knopfler

Mary Gauthier

McCrary Sisters

Mica Paris

Mollie Marriott

P.P. Arnold

Paul Rodgers

Peter Frampton

Richard Thompson

Rick Wakeman

Robbie Cavanagh

Robert Vincent

Rosanne Cash

Sam Outlaw

Sam Palladio

Steve Cradock

The Shires

Twinnie

Ward Thomas

Wildwood Kin