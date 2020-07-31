Listen to Halestorm's reimagined take on Break In featuring Evanescence’s Amy Lee

Halestorm have released their new take on their 2012 track Break In, featuring guest vocals from Evanescence’s Amy Lee.

The song will feature on Halestorm: Reimagined – a six track EP which will also include a cover of Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You.

The EP was recorded last autumn in Nashville with producer Nick Raskulinecz, with Halestorm vocalist and guitarist Lzzy Hale previously revealing how the collaboration between the band and Lee came about.

She told AltPress: “We ended up redoing a song that we recorded on our second record called Break In years ago when we toured with Evanescence. Amy loved the song and would come out and sing it with me live onstage.

“When we decided to redo this song, I was like, ‘I wonder if Amy would want to do it?’ Without even hesitating, she said yes so we set up this studio. Basically, it was two microphones in the same room, so there’s a lot bleed. We literally had to record at the same time, front to back, as a performance and get it right.

“It was such a magical moment because she has such an amazing voice, and we’ve always had this mutual respect for each other’s voices, but to actually do it in that way… It was an experience I’d never had before with any other singer, and I’m just so glad that we got it on tape.”

Along with Break In and I Will Always Love You, Halestorm: Reimagined will also include I Miss The Misery, I Get Off, I Am The Fire and Mz Hyde, with the EP set to be released on August 14.

Lzzy Hale is also one of the cover stars of the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which is on sale now.