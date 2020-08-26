What’s happening with the new Evanescence album? Amy Lee gives fans an update

Amy Lee has given fans an update on the progress of the new Evanescence studio album The Bitter Truth after it was first revealed back in April.

The band have released the singles Use My Voice, The Game Is Over and Wasted On You this year and debuted their cover of Fleetwood Mac’s The Chain in November – but they’ve never given a release date for the Nick Raskulinecz-produced record.

In a new interview with SiriusXM, Lee explains: “We’re still ongoing. We don’t have a release date, but I like to look at it like it’s happening now.

“The idea behind this whole thing was always to go one song at a time, release it while it’s still fresh and live in the moment more.

“So, in my mind it is being released – this is part of it. We live in a new world where it’s not all about dropping a big pile of music all at once. People don’t always consume music that way… I don’t.

“I still want to make an album, that’s still who we are and I think that’s important to our fans, so we’re doing that. We will drop the back half soon, but I don’t have a date because I never want to put a date down when I’m still writing. It has to be right."

Lee adds: “But we’re getting there and it’s sounding really cool and it’s definitely not orchestral – we haven’t put a single sting down yet. There’s a lot of guitars!”

Use My Voice was released earlier this month, with the track featuring a number of guest artists, including Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale, Within Temptation’s Sharon den Adel, Taylor Momsen from The Pretty Reckless, violinist Lindsey Stirling and Amy McLawhorn, the wife of Evanescence guitarist Troy McLawhorn.

Also featured on the song are Amy Lee’s sisters Carrie South and Lori Lee Bulloch, and Lee’s friend and co-writer of the song Deena Jakoub from Veridia.

Evanescence will head out on tour with Within Temptation across the UK and Europe in 2021 on the rescheduled Worlds Collide tour.

Evanescence and Within Temptation 2021 Worlds Collide European dates

Sep 08: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Sep 09: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Sep 11: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Sep 12: Gliwice Arena, Poland

Sep 14: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Sep 15: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Sep 17: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 20: Paris Accorhotels Arena, France

Sep 21: Düsseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Sep 22: Munich Zenith, German

Sep 24: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Sep 26: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Sep 27: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Sep 28: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Sep 30: Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena, UK

Oct 01: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Oct 03: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Oct 04: London The O2, UK

Oct 07: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain (Evanescence only)