Mastodon detail Medium Rarities collection - listen to Fallen Torches

Mastodon have revealed details about their Medium Rarities album – a compilation that will feature instrumentals, covers and live tracks.

The band teased the release earlier this week along with a snippet of the song Fallen Torches. Now they’ve shared a stream of the song, which features guest vocals from Scott Kelly of Neurosis.

The track was recorded in Atlanta in early 2019, but its release was put on hold so Mastodon could concentrate on their cover of Led Zeppelin classic Stairway To Heaven in memory of their manager Nick John.

Medium Rarities will be released on September 11 through Reprise Records and will feature 16 tracks, including their take on A Spoonful Weighs A Ton by The Flaming Lips, A Commotion by Feist and Orion by Metallica.

Also included is Mastodon’s Game Of Thrones song White Walker.

Back in May, guitarist Bill Kelliher revealed the band had recorded a new song for the movie Bill & Ted Face The Music. It’s now been confirmed it’s titled Rufus Lives and will appear on the film’s official soundtrack – details of which will be revealed in due course.

Mastodon’s Brann Dailor features in the new edition of Metal Hammer magazine, which is on sale now. In issue 338, he talks about how the band’s new album is progressing and about how he’s coped during lockdown by drawing 101 different pictures of clowns.

Picture credit: Jimmy Hubbard

Mastodon: Medium Rarities

1. Fallen Torches (Previously Unreleased)

2. A Commotion (Feist Cover)

3. Asleep In The Deep (Instrumental version)

4. Capillarian Crest (Live)

5. A Spoonful Weighs A Ton (The Flaming Lips Cover)

6. Toe To Toes (Instrumental version)

7. Circle Of Cysquatch (Live)

8. Atlanta (Feat. Gibby Haynes)

9. Jaguar God (Instrumental)

10. Cut You Up With A Linoleum Life (Aqua Teen Hunger Force)

11. Blood & Thunder (Live)

12. White Walker (Game of Thrones)

13. Halloween (Instrumental version)

14. Crystal Skull (Live)

15. Orion (Metallica Cover)

16. Iron Tusk (Live)