Listen to Evanescence’s anthemic new single Use My Voice

Evanescence have released their new single Use My Voice.

The song will feature on the band’s upcoming studio album The Bitter Truth, with Evanescence previously sharing a short video clip of the track on their social media channels.

Use My Voice features a number of guest artists, including Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale, Within Temptation’s Sharon den Adel, Taylor Momsen from The Pretty Reckless, violinist Lindsey Stirling and Amy McLawhorn, the wife of Evanescence guitarist Troy McLawhorn.

Also featured on the song are Amy Lee’s sisters Carrie South and Lori Lee Bulloch, and Lee’s friend and co-writer of the song Deena Jakoub from Veridia.

Lee says: “This is an era of awakening and full of powerful beauty. I hope to inspire others to seek truth, find their own voices and use them as I step up to use mine. Don’t let anybody speak for you. Only you can do that.”

Use My Voice is the third song from The Bitter Truth and follows The Game Is Over and Wasted On You.

Last week, it was reported that Evanescence had teamed up with voter registration organisation HeadCount for the Use My Voice campaign, which is encouraging US citizens to check or update their voter registration status ahead of this November’s election.

Fans registering or checking their voting status through the Use My Voice website will receive an e-ticket to attend a free, private online performance by Evanescence later this year.

Amy Lee recently appeared on Halestorm’s reworking of their 2012 track Break In, while Evanescence will tour across the UK and Europe in 2021 with Within Temptation.

Further details on The Bitter Truth will be revealed in due course.

Main photo credit: P.R. Brown

Evanescence and Within Temptation 2021 Worlds Collide European dates

Sep 08: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Sep 09: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Sep 11: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Sep 12: Gliwice Arena, Poland

Sep 14: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Sep 15: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Sep 17: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 20: Paris Accorhotels Arena, France

Sep 21: Düsseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Sep 22: Munich Zenith, German

Sep 24: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Sep 26: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Sep 27: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Sep 28: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Sep 30: Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena, UK

Oct 01: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Oct 03: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Oct 04: London The O2, UK

Oct 07: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain (Evanescence only)