Corey Taylor: I've got enough material for three or four solo albums

Corey Taylor might only have recently released details of his debut solo album CMFT, but the Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman says there’s plenty more to come.

Taylor has been speaking with Kaaos TV about the musical direction of his solo material and reveals that he has enough material for “three or four” solo albums.

Taylor says: "Everybody knows that my musical tastes have always been all over the place. I love music – and I love good music. I've always said that every genre has good music in it. So when I hear something that I really dig, I'm really into it.

"I think because of that, that has really influenced me over the years – not only influenced my musical styles in the writing that I've done, but also the songwriting that I've done.

"The only thing I really wanted to do on this album was put the best songs forward because I've got enough material for three or four solo albums. But I wanted this first album to really have that impact, to really put the best songs on there, put the best foot forward and show something that I've never shown the audience before.”

He adds: “If you’re going to do a solo album, you better come with something that people haven’t heard before.”

As for plans to support CMFT with live shows at some point in the future, Taylor says that once Slipknot’s rescheduled touring schedule wraps up in 2021, he’ll probably record his second solo album and “tour two albums instead of just one.”

Announcing CMFT last week, Taylor released two new singles Black Eyes Blue and CMFT Must Be Stopped which features rappers Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie.

The album will be released on October 2 through Roadrunner Records.

