Brian May joins Generation Axe for wild Bohemian Rhapsody jam

Brian May teamed up with a host of guitarists online earlier this week to play through Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody.

The performance featured Generation Axe's Nuno Bettencourt, Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Animals As Leaders' Tosin Abasi and Yngwie Malmsteen – and was part of the AXS TV special At Home And Social With Nuno Bettencourt & Friends.

The show was set up by AXS TV to raise money for the Music Forward Foundation’s Crew Nation initiative, which is supporting touring and venue crews who are struggling due to the lockdown in the music industry because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also appearing on the show were Heart’s Nancy Wilson, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, singer/songwriter Liv Warfield, Julian Lennon and singer Gabriela.

Introducing the show, Bettencourt said: “Until us performers can get back home to our stage, on August 3, with a little imagination and lots of passion, our homes will become our stage.

"I hope we all have homeowners insurance because we’re blowing the roof off the place.”

Along with the music, the hour-long show featured interviews, behind-the-scenes anecdotes and more, giving music fans a glimpse into the lives of the artists.