"We can't wait to share some of these new songs with you!" Between The Burred And Me announce UK and European tour for early 2026
US prog metallers Between The Buried And Me will release their new studio album, The Blue Nowhere, in September
US prog metallers Between The Buried And Me have announced a UK and European tour for February and March 2026.
The band will release their new album, The Blue Nowhere, through InsideOut Music on September 12, which has been described as their most diverse release yet.
"We’re beyond excited to finally be heading back to the UK and Europe next year to tour in support of our new album, The Blue Nowhere," exclaims singer and keyboard player Tommy Rogers. "It feels long overdue, and we can’t wait to share some of these new songs with you live. It’s going to be special."
The Blue Nowhere has been produced by longtime collaborator Jamie King and mixed by Jens Bogren, and is the first Between the Buried And Me album to feature an extensive string and horn section.
The album is available as a Special Edition CD, Gatefold 2LP, and digitally. A Deluxe Gatefold Special Colored 2LP + 2CD edition includes a bonus track on Side D, the full album and instrumentals across 2CDs, an exclusive door-hanger, and alternate artwork.
Between The Buried And Me UK and Europen tour dates 2026
Feb 19: UK London Islington Assembly Hall
Feb 20: UK Birmingham Asylum
Feb 21: UK Manchester Band on the Wall
Feb 22: UK Bristol Fleece
Feb 24: GER Frankfurt Das Bett
Feb 25: FRA Paris Petit Bain
Feb 26: NED Amsterdam Melkweg
Feb 27: LUX Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal
Feb 28: BEL Antwerp – Zappa
Mar 1: GER Hamburg Uebel & Gefährlich
Mar 2: DEN Copenhagen Pumphuset
Mar 3: SWE Stockholm Debaser
Mar 5: FIN Helsinki Tavastia
Mar 6: EST Tallinn Paavli Kultuurivabrik
Mar 7: LAT Riga Melna Piektdiena
Mar 9: POL Warsaw Niebo
Mar 11: GER Bochum Matrix
Mar 12: GER Stuttgart Wizemann
Mar 13: ITA Milan Legend Club
Mar 14: SWI Aarau Kiff
Mar 15: SWI Geneva PTR/L'Usine
Mar 17: GER Leipzig UT Connewitz
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
