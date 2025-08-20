"We can't wait to share some of these new songs with you!" Between The Burred And Me announce UK and European tour for early 2026

US prog metallers Between The Buried And Me have announced a UK and European tour for February and March 2026.

The band will release their new album, The Blue Nowhere, through InsideOut Music on September 12, which has been described as their most diverse release yet.

"We’re beyond excited to finally be heading back to the UK and Europe next year to tour in support of our new album, The Blue Nowhere," exclaims singer and keyboard player Tommy Rogers. "It feels long overdue, and we can’t wait to share some of these new songs with you live. It’s going to be special."

The Blue Nowhere has been produced by longtime collaborator Jamie King and mixed by Jens Bogren, and is the first Between the Buried And Me album to feature an extensive string and horn section.

The album is available as a Special Edition CD, Gatefold 2LP, and digitally. A Deluxe Gatefold Special Colored 2LP + 2CD edition includes a bonus track on Side D, the full album and instrumentals across 2CDs, an exclusive door-hanger, and alternate artwork.

Pre-order The Blue Nowhere.

Feb 19: UK London Islington Assembly Hall

Feb 20: UK Birmingham Asylum

Feb 21: UK Manchester Band on the Wall

Feb 22: UK Bristol Fleece

Feb 24: GER Frankfurt Das Bett

Feb 25: FRA Paris Petit Bain

Feb 26: NED Amsterdam Melkweg

Feb 27: LUX Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal

Feb 28: BEL Antwerp – Zappa

Mar 1: GER Hamburg Uebel & Gefährlich

Mar 2: DEN Copenhagen Pumphuset

Mar 3: SWE Stockholm Debaser

Mar 5: FIN Helsinki Tavastia

Mar 6: EST Tallinn Paavli Kultuurivabrik

Mar 7: LAT Riga Melna Piektdiena

Mar 9: POL Warsaw Niebo

Mar 11: GER Bochum Matrix

Mar 12: GER Stuttgart Wizemann

Mar 13: ITA Milan Legend Club

Mar 14: SWI Aarau Kiff

Mar 15: SWI Geneva PTR/L'Usine

Mar 17: GER Leipzig UT Connewitz

Get tickets.