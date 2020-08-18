Slash reunites with ex GNR members Matt Sorum and Gilby Clarke for Beatles classic

On Saturday, the Morrison Hotel Gallery’s (De)Tour charity festival took place – a day-long event that was set up in partnership with Spotify to support MusiCares and the National Independent Venue Association amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Artists from across the music world took part, with Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash teaming up with former GNR men Matt Sorum and Gilby Clarke to cover The Beatles’ classic Come Together in blistering fashion.

The trio were joined by Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale, Linda Perry, Blasko and Mike Garson.

Following the song, Hale, Clarke and Sorum were joined by Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander for a cover of AC/DC’s It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'N' Roll).

A statement from the event organisers read: “The mission is to raise money to combat widespread tour cancellations and the continued uncertainty faced by the music community as thousands of creatives and professionals remain without work indefinitely.”

Fans are still able to donate to the charities through the official MusiCares website.