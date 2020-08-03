Kiss, Biffy Clyro and System Of A Down confirmed as Download 2021 headliners

Organisers of the UK’s Download festival have today confirmed the names of 80 artists who’ll play at next year’s event.

This year’s festival had to be shelved due to lockdown restrictions, with Kiss, System Of A Down and Iron Maiden due to headline. But while Maiden won’t be on the 2021 bill, Kiss and System Of A Down will be there to headline – and they’ll be joined by Biffy Clyro, who previously headlined Download in 2017.

Download 2021 will take place on June 4-6 at Donington Park, Leicestershire.

System Of A Down bassist Shavo Odadjian says: “We’re disappointed we weren’t able to make it over this year, but we’re looking forward to next. Absence makes the heart grow fonder.

“Mostly, we all just want to make sure everyone is provided with a safe and secure environment, so we were prepared to wait as long as we needed to.”

Biffy Clyro add: “We can’t wait to return to headline Download in 2021! It’s a highlight of the festival calendar and a big part of our history as a band. Headlining in 2017 was special and now it’s time to celebrate again!"

Dozens of other artists have also been confirmed for the weekender, including Korn, Deftones, The Darkness, Mastodon, Killswitch Engage, Myles Kennedy & Company, Lacuna Coil, The Wildhearts, Airbourne, Baroness, Volbeat, Bush, Gojira, Funeral For A Friend and Sepultura.

Check out the full list of confirmed artists below.

Download’s Andy Copping says: “2020 has been a tough year for us all, and we were beyond gutted not to be able to experience Download with you all. We gave you Download TV to reflect on memories of the past, and what the festival means to all of us.

“Download 2021 is going to be something special and go down in the history books as when the Download family reunited. We’re going to be working hard behind the scenes to make Download 2021 an unforgettable experience and a celebration of the festival we all love.”

Tickets for Download 2021 will go on sale from the official website from 9am this coming Friday (August 7).

Download 2021: Confirmed artists

A.A. Williams

A Day To Remember

Airbourne

Alestorm

Anchor Lane

Baroness

Biffy Clyro

Blackout Problems

Black Veil Brides

Bleed From Within

Blues Pills

Bokassa

Bush

Cellar Door Moon Crow

Cemetery Sun

Control The Storm

Creeper

Daughtry

Dead Label

Dead Posey

Deftones

Dirty Honey

Dying Fetus

Electric Wizard

Employed To Serve

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Funeral For A Friend

Gender Roles

Gojira

Haken

Hatari

Higher Power

Holding Absence

Hot Milk

Killswitch Engage

Kill The Lights

Korn

Jamie Lenman

JJ Wilde

Joyous Wolf

Kiss

Lacuna Coil

Loathe

Lotus Eater

Marianas Trench

Mastodon

Modern Error

Myles Kennedy & Company

Obituary

Of Mice & Men

Phoxjaw

P.O.D.

Poppy

Powerwolf

Press Club

Rise Against

Sepultura

Skillet

Sleep Token

Spiritbox

Steel Panther

Stone Broken

System Of A Down

Temples On Mars

Tempt

Theory

The Darkness

The Distillers

The Faim

The Hara

The Pretty Reckless

The Wildhearts

Those Damn Crows

Tiny Moving Parts

Twin Temple

Volbeat

Wage War

Wargasm

Wayward Sons

Will Haven