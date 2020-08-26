Power Trip singer Riley Gale dead at 34

Riley Gale, the singer with Texas thrash metal band Power Trip, has died at the age of 34.

The band confirmed the news on theiir Facebook page on Wednesday August 26, with a statement reading: “Rest in Peace to our brother and bandmate, Riley Gale.”

“It is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night.

“Riley was a friend, a brother, a son. Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend. He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend and he always took care of his friends. We will celebrate Riley's life and never forget the great works of music, charity, and love that he left behind. You, the fans, meant so much to him, please know how special you are. If you have a memory of Riley please share it, no matter how small, as we remember him.”

The band added that fans could send donations to Dallas Hope Charities in lieu of flowers. No cause of death was announced.

Gale co-founded Power Trip in Dallas in 2008. The band released two albums, 2013’s Manifest Decimation and 2017’s Nightmare Logic.

Members of Anthrax, Body Count, Slipknot, Machine Head, Code Orange and others have paid tribute.

I just got the news.. He was only 35.. I’m devastated.. Still don’t know how... I’m speechless. So Fd up.. smh 🙏 https://t.co/c1MOo8p4GEAugust 26, 2020

We were able to chat about comics, games, and food - often - and you fronted a band that had the world excited like no other. You will be greatly missed. Rest In Peace Riley. pic.twitter.com/6GQ5oDzvXlAugust 26, 2020

Just heard about Riley. Goddamnit. Sending love to his family and friends and his band. @powertriptxAugust 26, 2020

Very sad to hear about the death of Power Trip singer Riley. Saw them open for Cannibal Corpse and they were fucking awesome. Sending positive energy to the bandmembers and his family 🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/pzJU3D0rwkAugust 26, 2020

Rest In Peace Riley. you made a huge dent in heavy music history that will last forever. our deepest condolences to his friends, family and the guys in @powertriptx https://t.co/bIqlX49dfNAugust 26, 2020

So sad to hear of Riley Gale’s passing. I only had the good fortune of meeting him once, but he had a way of making you feel like you’d known him forever, instantly. Such a profound loss. Love and deepest sympathies to @powertriptx and everyone close to him.August 26, 2020