Power Trip singer Riley Gale dead at 34

Riley Gale, singer with Texan thrashers Power Trip, has died

Riley Gale, the singer with Texas thrash metal band Power Trip, has died at the age of 34. 

The band confirmed the news on theiir Facebook page on Wednesday August 26, with a statement reading: “Rest in Peace to our brother and bandmate, Riley Gale.”

“It is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night.

“Riley was a friend, a brother, a son. Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend. He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend and he always took care of his friends. We will celebrate Riley's life and never forget the great works of music, charity, and love that he left behind. You, the fans, meant so much to him, please know how special you are. If you have a memory of Riley please share it, no matter how small, as we remember him.”

The band added that fans could send donations to Dallas Hope Charities in lieu of flowers. No cause of death was announced.

Gale co-founded Power Trip in Dallas in 2008. The band released two albums, 2013’s Manifest Decimation and 2017’s Nightmare Logic.

Members of Anthrax, Body Count, Slipknot, Machine Head, Code Orange and others have paid tribute.

