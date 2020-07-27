Manowar ex Karl Logan faces 25 years in jail after admitting downloading child pornography

Former Manowar guitarist Karl Logan is facing at least 25 years in prison after reportedly pleading guilty to downloading child pornography.

The Charlotte Observer say that Logan admitted downloading and keeping child pornography, with the 55-year-old jailed after pleading guilty at a federal courtroom in Charlotte to two child-pornography counts.

Logan will be sentenced on a date still to be confirmed.

A warrant was issued for Logan’s arrest by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office in August 2018 and he was subsequently arrested and charged with six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

North Carolina law stipulates that the charge is delivered when “a person commits the offense of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor if, knowing the character or content of the material, he possesses material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaging in sexual activity.”

In the days following Logan’s arrest, Manowar issued a statement distancing themselves from the guitarist and saying they would continue on without him. They’ve since brought EV Martel into their lineup.