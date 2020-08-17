How Linkin Park’s She Couldn’t laid the groundwork for their later sound

Mike Shinoda has reflected on Linkin Park’s 1999 demo She Couldn’t which will be included on the Hybrid Theory 20th anniversary edition.

The reissue was confirmed last week, with the band announcing the news alongside She Couldn’t which will be just one of 12 previously unreleased tracks in the package.

Shinoda says: “She Couldn’t is one of the earliest demos we made when Chester Bennington joined the band. Two things stand out about the song, to me.

“One: The programmed beat and focus on synth sounds and vocal loops rather than heavy guitars foreshadowed a future of the band many years after Hybrid Theory. In searching for our ‘first sound,’ we set the groundwork for our later evolution.

“Two: The softly-sung, ‘you’re not alone’ refrain reminded me that, although we debuted with a song screaming, ‘shut up,’ what most fans came to find out was that empathy and community were just as integral a part of Linkin Park’s DNA from the very beginning.

“Sincerely, thank you for the excitement about the Hybrid Theory 20 package. We’re so grateful to have had you with us all these years.”

The Hybrid Theory 20th Anniversary Edition will be released on a variety of formats on October 9, including Super Deluxe Box Set, Vinyl Box Set, Deluxe CD, and on digital and streaming platforms.

The Super Deluxe Box Set will include five CDs containing the original album, the Reanimation remix, B-Side Rarities containing 12 tracks from the album era, LPU Rarities with 18 tracks that were only previously available through the Linkin Park Underground fan club, and Forgotten Demos.

It’ll also contain a replica of the original Frat Party At The Pankake Festival, Live Projekt Revolution from 2002 that has never been released before, and Live At The Fillmore 2001/Live At Rock Am Ring 2001.

There will also be a two-track cassette, an 80-page book featuring contributions from the band and previously unseen photos, a poster of Bennington, three Lithographs featuring new art by Shinoda, Joe Hahn and Frank Maddocks and a replica tour laminate.

(Image credit: Warner Records)

Linkin Park: Hybrid Theory Super Deluxe Box Set contents

CDs

1. Hybrid Theory

2. Reanimation

3. B-Side Rarities

4. LPU Rarities

5. Forgotten Demos

DVDs

1. Frat Party At The Pankake Festival

2. Live Projekt Revolution

3. Live At The Fillmore 2001/Live At Rock Am Ring 2001

LPS

1. Hybrid Theory

2. Reanimation

3. Hybrid Theory EP

EXTRAS

* 80-page book featuring contributions from the band and previously unseen photos

* Cassette reproduction of original 2-track street team sampler

* 18x24 poster of Chester Bennington

* 3 Lithographs featuring new art by Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn, & Frank Maddocks

* Replica tour laminate