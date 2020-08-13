Mr Bungle announce first album in 21 years

Mr Bungle have revealed they’ll release their first album in 21 years in October.

The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo will arrive on October 30 through Ipecac Records and will feature a total of 11 tracks, with the core trio of Mike Patton, Trey Spruance and Trevor Dunn joined by Dave Lombardo and Anthrax’s Scott Ian.

The record will feature new recordings of some of the tracks featured on their 1986 demo cassette The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny, along with a reworking of S.O.D.’s Hypocrites/Habla Español O Muere and Corrosion Of Conformity’s Loss For Words.

To mark the news, Mr Bungle have released a new video for Raping Your Mind which was created by Eric Livingston. Check it out below, but be warned as it contains heavy strobing images.

Patton says: “Recording this music with these guys was an enormous head-rush of virtuosity and surprises every day in the studio.

“Trey’s video game-esque solos, Scott’s bionic right hand and cyborg-like precision, Dave’s caveman-meets-Bobby Brady-like drum fills, Trevor’s solid foundation and laser-focus to detail. There is nothing sweeter than getting your ass kicked by true comrades, where everyone has a singular drive and mission.”

Dunn adds: “Recording this felt like we were finally utilising our PhDs in thrash metal. All we had to do was go back to our original professors for some additional guidance and talk them into joining us. Turns out we were A+ students.

“We even went for extra credit by revisiting some tunes that we'd given up on back in the day. It was less like a trip of nostalgia and more like the refining of an original, worthy document.

“We were haunted for 35 years by the fact that this music wasn't given it's due respect. Now we can die.”

Mr Bungle announced their reunion in August last year and released a cover of The Exploited’s USA in June to raise money for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Mr Bungle: The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo

1. Grizzly Adams

2. Anarchy Up Your Anus

3. Raping Your Mind

4. Hypocrites / Habla Español O Muere

5. Bungle Grind

6. Methematics

7. Eracist

8. Spreading The Thighs Of Death

9. Loss For Words

10. Glutton For Punishment

11. Sudden Death