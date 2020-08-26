Slayer’s Kerry King hints at next project: "I've got more than two records' worth of music"

Slayer's Kerry King says he’s been working on new music during lockdown and reveals he has enough material for two albums.

King was speaking with Dean Guitars when he was asked how he comes up with riffs and solos.

King replies: “I’ve been very lucky with riffs in 2020 – maybe because I can't go anywhere. But riffs have not been a problem. And looking forward, what that means for me is I'm going to be able to pick the best stuff – and it's good stuff.

“I’ve got more than two records' worth of music, but to be able to go through that and pick the best 11 or 12? That first record should be smoking.

“I'm the only lyricist, because I'm the only one writing music. I’m not positive who everybody is that's going to be playing with me. I’ve got to pick those songs and start trying to put lyrics on them to move the process forward.”

Slayer brought the curtain down on their career at The Forum in Los Angeles at the end of November, wrapping up their final performance with a blistering version of Angel Of Death.

This year’s International Day Of Slayer back in June was marked by the news that The Repentless Killogy would rereleased on video on-demand for the first time.

The movie brought together the band’s performance from The Forum in Inglewood, California, on August 5, 2017, with a short film starring Jason Trost, Danny Trejo, Richard Speight, Derek Mears, Jorma Taccone, Jessica Pimentel, Tyler Mane, Bill Moseley and Caroline Williams.

Described as a tale of “revenge, murder, bloodshed and retribution,” The Repentless Killogy was written and directed by BJ McDonnell, who conceived and directed Slayer’s videos for You Against You, Repentless and Pride In Prejudice.