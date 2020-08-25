Metallica bring the curtain down on Metallica Mondays in spectacular style

Metallica have wrapped up their long-running Metallica Mondays concert series.

The band have been keeping fans entertained during lockdown for the last 23 weeks, with shows from 1983 up to 2019 – but last night, drummer Lars Ulrich confirmed that the set from Mexico City on March 3, 2017, was to be the last.

Introducing the show, he said: “This is a big week in the Metallica world. We’ve got S&M2 rolling your way on Friday. Then, on Saturday if you’re in North America, Metallica will be appearing at your local drive-in theatre! How cool is that?

“Since much of the world, thankfully, is in much better shape than it has been for quite some time – not everywhere, I know that – we figured that since there’s such a big week happening in Metallica, maybe we should sunset Metallica Mondays.

“Unfortunately, this is the last one. Of course there’s a part of me that hopes Metallica Mondays can return in some way, shape or form, but obviously, we don’t want it to be because of COVID-19 returning again. So fingers crossed.”

Ulrich added: “Thank you for letting us help you a little bit through these crazy, surreal, challenging times. We’re so grateful, appreciative and honoured that these Mondays have gotten Metallica friends and family all over the world together to share an experience and connect with each other in times of darkness and uncertainty.”

Ulrich also revealed that fans have raised more that $100,000 over the course of the last 23 weeks for Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation.

“It makes me so proud that the rock community can bond together and help in these crazy, hard times,” he said.

S&M2 will launch on Friday (August 28) on standard 4LP vinyl, collectible coloured vinyl, 2CD, DVD, Blu-ray, and Deluxe Box set. It was captured during Metallica’s two shows at San Francisco's Chase Centre in September 2019 – two nights which celebrated the 20th anniversary of the original S&M album

Metallica are also the cover stars of the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which is on sale now.

In an world exclusive interview, the band talk candidly about the emotional impact of James Hetfield returning to rehab, and what it was like having to put their plans on hold as everything ground to a halt. Plus, they give us the lowdown on S&M2 and tell us what they’ve been up to in 2020 – including some tasty hints about the future.

Metallica: S&M2

Metallica's two landmark shows with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra from September 2019 are documented on this new live release. The concerts were lined up to mark 20 years since the original S&M album.View Deal