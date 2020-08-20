Fish: New album feels like a great way to go out on a high

Fish says that the upcoming release of his final album Weltschmerz will be “a great way to go out on a high.”

The vocalist is the cover star of the new issue of Prog magazine which is out tomorrow (August 21), where he talks about the new record, why he’s decided to retire from music and what the future holds for him.

In the interview, Fish says: “I’ve had a brilliant time in music and I’m so grateful music has given me such a wonderful, exotic and interesting life. There have been horrible periods, but you’ve got to go through the shit to really appreciate when the good things happen.

“The retirement isn’t born of tedium, or anything else. It’s because I really want to do something else. Now what I’ve got is an album that is as perfect as it can possibly be, and it feels like a great way to go out on a high.”

Fish adds: “Of course now, it’ll be the irony of ironies this becomes a really fucking huge album and there will suddenly be all this demand to carry it on.”

Issue 112 of Prog will go on sale on Friday and along with the exclusive interview with the former Marillion frontman, we also look back through Fish’s solo career and examine the musical landscape when Marillion first emerged in the early 80s.

The new issue of Prog also features Steve Hackett, Jon Anderson, Gentle Giant, Lonely Robot, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and much more.

Weltschmerz will be released on September 25, with Fish recently sharing a video for Garden Of Remembrance.