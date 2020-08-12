Corey Taylor: Stone Sour are on indefinite hiatus

Corey Taylor says that Stone Sour are currently on indefinite hiatus.

The band’s last studio album Hydrograd was released in 2017, with the vocalist turning his attention to Slipknot and his solo career following the album’s touring cycle.

And in a new interview with The Green Room podcast, Taylor confirmed that the band were on ice for the foreseeable future while he and bandmates Josh Rand, Johny Chow, Roy Mayorga and Christian Martucci work on other projects.

Taylor says: “I feel like Stone Sour has kind of run its course for now. We all talked as a band and decided to kind of put Stone Sour on indefinite hiatus. That's the way it is.

“We've put it on the shelf for now. Everybody's going and doing their own thing.”

Taylor is preparing to release his debut solo album CMFT on October 2 through Roadrunner Records and has so far released the tracks Black Eyes Blue and CMFT Must Be Stopped which features rappers Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie.

Speaking with Kaaos TV recently about his solo work, Taylor revealed he had enough material for “three or four” solo albums.

He said: "The only thing I really wanted to do on this album was put the best songs forward because I've got enough material for three or four solo albums. But I wanted this first album to really have that impact, to really put the best songs on there, put the best foot forward and show something that I've never shown the audience before.”

As for plans to support CMFT with live shows at some point in the future, Taylor revealed that once Slipknot’s rescheduled touring schedule wraps up in 2021, he’ll probably record his second solo album and “tour two albums instead of just one.”

Corey Taylor: CMFT

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor will release his debut solo album CMFT later this year. The record will include the lead tracks CMFT Must Be Stopped and Black Eyes Blue.View Deal

Corey Taylor: CMFT

1. HWY 666

2. Black Eyes Blue

3. Samantha’s Gone

4. Meine Lux

5. Halfway Down

6. Silverfish

7. Kansas

8. Culture Head

9. Everybody Dies On My Birthday

10. The Maria Fire

11. Home

12. CMFT Must Be Stopped

13. European Tour Bus Bathroom Song