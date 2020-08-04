Devin Townsend is writing a “weird” new album called Lightwork

Devin Townsend says he’s “unexpectedly” found himself working on a new album.

Although early in the process, Townsend says the material he has so far is a "weird, alien sounding, effervescent, sunny load of oddness."

The Canadian musician explained on a Twitter thread: “I think I’m writing an album, unexpectedly, called Lightwork that is abstract and a stream of conscious. Still significantly far away from anything, but it’s determinedly taking shape. It’s been odd though, as every record is a reflection of the time it was conceived.

“And this is clearly a weird time. It’s strange, abstract, meandering and weird. If I try to curb it and write something more disciplined, it would be a dumb rehash of stuff I’m clearly bored of. So I follow this where it wants to go.

“Almost seems like it would make sense for it to be a continuous, shifting, colourful beast as opposed to a collection of songs – more like songs in a highly elaborate and sort of alien stream of conscious: no real beginning or end.”

Townsend adds: “But regardless: as much as I have tried to shift my motivations from this weird collection of work to something more ‘palatable’ it seems clear that this is what’s in my path now, so I’m going to finish it in the way that it insists.

“I suppose considering the strange unique intensity of this period, it makes perfect sense when I hear it.

“Anyways, the next album will be called Lightwork and though it’s still being discovered, it’s a weird, alien sounding, effervescent, sunny load of oddness.

“Visually, I see a weird kind of muted Winnie The Pooh type landscape with endless processions of characters, objects, people, creatures etc wandering from one side of the page to the other – an endless parade of dissimilar things, and just kind of watching them go by.”

Townsend has been busy during the lockdown by hosting a series of online events and is planning a virtual concert titled Empath Volume 2: By Request which will be shown on September 5 at 9pm BST.

Tickets for the 85-minute show are now on sale through StageIt.