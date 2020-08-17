Devin Townsend to release Order Of Magnitude: Empath Live Volume 1

Devin Townsend has announced that he’ll release a new live album later this year.

Order Of Magnitude: Empath Live Volume 1 will launch on October 23 via InsideOut Music, on various formats including 2CD/DVD Digipak, 3LP/2CD box-set and Deluxe 2CD/Blu-ray/DVD Artbook.

It’ll also be released as a standalone Blu-ray, featuring a behind the scenes documentary, while both the DVD and Blu-ray will include a 5.1 surround sound mix.

The concert was recorded in London in December last year with Townsend joined onstage by Mike Kenneally, Markus Reuter, Morgen Agren,Nathan Navarro, Diego Tejeida, Ché Aimee Dorval, Samantha & Anne Preis and Arabella Packford.

Townsend says: “The whole objective was that I wanted to make the statement: ‘This is by the seat our pants.' It was important to me to represent this hyper anal-retentive music that I've made over the years, but in a human way. Rather than it just being, ‘Well, here it is, perfectly done.’

“I was overwhelmed by the fact that all these brilliant people that I have so much respect for were willing to come together and play this weird shit with me. I had these unique players and this interesting instrumentation that allowed us to interpret the music in different ways.

“It was clear to me that I could just have fun and be me and know that they would be effortlessly be able to follow that.”

Pre-orders for Order Of Magnitude: Empath Live Volume 1 will become available on August 28.

Earlier this month, Townsend reported he had "unexpectedly" found himself working on a new album titled Lightwork during lockdown, while he'll hold a virtual concert titled Empath Volume 2: By Request on September 5 at 9pm BST.

Devin Townsend: Order Of Magnitude: Empath Live Volume 1

1. Borderlands

2. Evermore

3. War

4. Sprite

5. Gigpig Jam

6. Coast

7. Gato

8. Heavens End

9. Ain’t Never Gonna Win

10. Deadhead

11. Why?

12. Lucky Animals

13. Castaway/Genesis

14. Spirits Will Collide

15. Disco Inferno

16. Kingdom