Trivium are buying an aircraft hangar to turn into their HQ

Trivium are purchasing a decommissioned aircraft hangar which they plan on turning into the band’s HQ.

Vocalist and guitarist Matt Heafy revealed the news in an interview with Rock Sound, where he said that some of the profits generated from their recent A Light Or A Distant Mirror show in Florida are going directly to the project.

Heafy explains: “The show was paid for and the reason why we did that was the expenses were astronomical, but not a single one of our fans complained. The ticket sales helped fund all the stuff that we built.

“We hired Muse’s staging director to build our stage… we spared no expense and any profits generated from that show are now going to help us buy a decommissioned aeroplane hangar that’s going to become Trivium HQ.

“We’re going to stream every single band practice from for free.”

Heafy adds: “The first step is we'll build in and enclose a section of it where we're able to rehearse. Then we’ll gradually build downwards, build a recording studio and then we'll build outwards.

“I imagine it would take three to five years of building that most outward section of the hangar – we'd make it look like that Full Sail live-streamed show. We'd eventually have it fully equipped.

“Hopefully things keep progressing, even despite whatever the fates might be throwing at us that we can turn it into where there's cameras set up, full soundboard and everything is ready to go. So if we want to do a full event, we can do it from there and it's ready to go."

Heafy says Trivium came up with the idea as they wanted to rehearse in a location they love and not pay rent to someone else and says: “We’ve always wanted a headquarters where we could do everything. We've talked about the idea of a place where we can rehearse and also store but eventually make records in.

“When we started seeing how much we love live-streaming, it's a place that we can stream every single thing from. We can stream our tour rehearsals or do special little sets there that are still free on our channels.”

Trivium’s A Light Or A Distant Mirror show took place at at Full Sail Live at Full Sail University in their hometown of Orlando, Florida, on July 10, with a portion of profits also going to the music therapy program at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

It was the first time Trivium had performed live since they launched their new studio album What The Dead Men Say back in April.