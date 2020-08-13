Linkin Park announce Hybrid Theory 20th anniversary edition with stream of She Couldn’t

Linkin Park have announced they’ll celebrate the 20th anniversary of their groundbreaking debut album Hybrid Theory with a new special edition.

Along with all the tracks from the original album, the new edition will include previously unreleased demos, rarities and b-sides – and it’ll arrive on October 9 via Warner Records.

And to mark today’s news, Linkin Park have released a stream their rare 1999 demo She Couldn’t.

The Hybrid Theory 20th Anniversary Edition will be released on a variety of formats, including Super Deluxe Box Set, Vinyl Box Set, Deluxe CD, and on digital and streaming platforms.

The Super Deluxe Box Set will include five CDs containing the original album, the Reanimation remix, B-Side Rarities containing 12 tracks from the album era, LPU Rarities with 18 tracks that were only previously available through the Linkin Park Underground fan club, and Forgotten Demos which will bring together 12 previously unreleased tracks including She Couldn’t.

In addition, the Super Deluxe Box will contain a replica of the original Frat Party At The Pankake Festival, Live Projekt Revolution from 2002 that has never been released before, and Live At The Fillmore 2001/Live At Rock Am Ring 2001.

There will also be a two-track cassette, an 80-page book featuring contributions from the band and previously unseen photos, a poster of Chester Bennington, three Lithographs featuring new art by Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn and Frank Maddocks and a replica tour laminate.

Last month, Linkin Park’s official video for In The End passed one billion views on YouTube. It’s the second time the band have reached the milestone, with 2003’s Numb previously passing the figure.

Linkin Park: Hybrid Theory 20th Anniversary Edition

Linkin Park: Hybrid Theory Super Deluxe Box Set contents

CDs

1. Hybrid Theory

2. Reanimation

3. B-Side Rarities

4. LPU Rarities

5. Forgotten Demos

DVDs

1. Frat Party At The Pankake Festival

2. Live Projekt Revolution

3. Live At The Fillmore 2001/Live At Rock Am Ring 2001

LPS

1. Hybrid Theory

2. Reanimation

3. Hybrid Theory EP

EXTRAS

* 80-page book featuring contributions from the band and previously unseen photos

* Cassette reproduction of original 2-track street team sampler

* 18x24 poster of Chester Bennington

* 3 Lithographs featuring new art by Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn, & Frank Maddocks

* Replica tour laminate