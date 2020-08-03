Watch Roger Waters revisit Pink Floyd’s Time

Roger Waters has released a video showcasing his live performance of Pink Floyd’s Time.

The footage of The Dark Side Of The Moon classic has been taken from Waters’ Us + Them concert film, which is available now on digital formats and on-demand. A 2CD package will be released through Sony Music on October 2.

The Sean Evans-directed film premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September last year before going on general release the following month. The footage was captured during Waters' four-night stay at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome on June 18, 19, 22 and 23, 2018.

Speaking about the film, Water said: “Us + Them is a call to action. Homo sapiens stand at a crossroads – we can either pool our love, develop our capacity to empathise with others and act collectively for the good of our planet, or we can remain Comfortably Numb, and continue, like blind lemmings, on our current omnicidal death march towards extinction.

“Us + Them is a vote for love and life.”

Earlier this year, Waters shared lockdown videos for The Wall favourite Mother and Two Suns In The Sunset from Pink Floyd's The Final Cut album.