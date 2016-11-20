Corey Taylor: The 10 records that changed my life

The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman has been at the forefront of heavy metal since the Knot broke onto the scene in 1999, and since then he’s become a one of the biggest and baddest dudes in our world. Here, we talk to Corey about the music he loves and what it means to him. Warning: may contain musicals.

The first album I bought was…

Iron Maiden – Powerslave (EMI, 1984)

“The first album that I ever got for Christmas was Powerslave. It was before gift certificates so I asked my grandma to take me out to get some music and she bought me this and Mötley Crüe’s Girls, Girls, Girls on cassette. I knew before we got to the store that I had to have Iron Maiden.”

The best album artwork ever is…

Iron Maiden – Somewhere In Time (EMI, 1986)

“Something by Floyd would come close but I always come back to Somewhere In Time. I got it and had the gatefold and pulled the whole painting out so I could look at all of the Blade Runner shit that’s going on and there is so much to take in, I must have looked at it for an hour at least.”

I break the speed limit to…

Amen – Amen (Roadrunner, 1999)

“That album is so fucking good! I remember when it came out – I had just bought a CD player for my shitty car, we had three days off on the Slipknot tour and I finally got to drive my car. I got that piece of shit car way faster than it should have been able to go to the sound of that album.”

The album that broke my heart was…

Quiet Riot – Quiet Riot III (Pasha, 1986)

“That was the first album that I bought that made me go, ‘Ouch!’ I loved The Wild And The Young from it so I thought it’d be awesome but it was just plain fucking weird.”

The album I wish I’d made is…

Ray Lamontagne – Trouble (RCA, 2004)

“So. Fucking. Beautiful. I worship that dude. There’s not one bad song on here. Writing acoustic is what I love to do and that album is loaded with incredible songs that I’m pissed off that I didn’t write.”

The album I’d want to be remembered for is…

Slipknot/Stone Sour – Slipknot/Audio Secrecy (Roadrunner, 1999⁄2010)

“I’m pretty proud of everything I’ve done but if I had to do it, I’d say the first Slipknot album and [Audio Secrecy]. They’re both ends of the spectrum of what I do. The first Slipknot album is all chaos; the Stone Sour album is a baring of the soul.”

A kid asks me what metal is, I’d hand them a copy of…

Metallica – Master Of Puppets (Elektra, 1986)

“Bar none, this is the quintessential metal album. Metallica have melody and ferocious riffs in abundance and every riff, every vocal, every drum beat, every performance, every second of that album is fucking perfect. Top to bottom, it is probably in my top two albums ever made.”

The album I’d want played at my funeral is…

Led Zeppelin – Physical Graffiti (Swan Song, 1975)

“I don’t think I’d want an album, that’d be a long-ass funeral, but I’ve always wanted In My Time Of Dying by Led Zeppelin. It’s so multi-dimensional and goes through so many twists and turns and I don’t think it gets enough credit for how fucking gorgeous it is. It’s a killer tune: the slide guitars and Bonham’s backbeat on that tune is unrelenting!”

The first album I had sex to is…

Depeche Mode – 101 (Mute, 1989)

“It was a Depeche Mode live album. It was right after it had come out and I was dating a girl who was really into them. I was into them but that album − or it could have been the sex − really made me turn the corner with them. I’ll put my hand up as a Depeche Mode fan after that one! Ha ha!”

No one will believe I own a copy of…

The Cast Of Les Miserables – Les Miserables: The Dream Cast In Concert

“It’s a two disc set and it comes from one of my favourite musicals. They handpicked the people who had played the characters best to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the show and it’s fantastic. I’ve put it in a playlist on my iPod and I will sit and listen to the whole thing from start to finish.”

