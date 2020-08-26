Chino Moreno: Ohms builds on everything Deftones have done in the past

Chino Moreno has spoken exclusively to Metal Hammer about their new studio album Ohms.

The band announced the follow-up to 2016’s Gore last week along with the title track. And Moreno says that while Ohms is unmistakably Deftones, they’ve continued to expand and build on what they’ve achieved in the past.

The vocalist says: “Writing and formatting a song is not hard. But I think it’s more or less a thing of doing that, but trying not to fall into those formulas and just repeat the things you’ve done in the past.

“Even before we were doing this, every interview I would do, I was asked, ‘What’s the new record like? Does it sound like White Pony? Does it sound like this?’ And it’s like, ‘no.’

“I guess if I had to pick a record I could probably find one that sounds more similar, but the idea to not have a record sound like one of your past records. Obviously there’s going to be elements. I think we’re still us, and my voice is still my voice.

“We all have our own characteristics. I think when you hear a Deftones song, you can tell it’s us, but the idea is to expand on what we’ve done in the past, so that can be challenging.”

Moreno says Deftones haven't tried to completely reinvent themselves on Ohms, but he adds: “There are little things that I think that we try to do to separate it from what we’ve done in the past.

“Those are the challenges, and with every record that part gets a little harder. The more stuff you have in your palate, the easier it is to repeat some of those things. So the idea is to try to reach out into another palate here and there, and to pull from different influences.”

Ohms will be released on September 25 through Warner Records, with the band reuniting with producer Terry Date, who they worked with on their first four albums. Ohms also features artwork created by White Pony sleeve designer Frank Maddocks.

Deftones are also planning on reissuing their White Pony to mark its 20th anniversary which will also include a DJ Shadow remix titled Black Stallion.

(Image credit: Warners)

Deftones: Ohms

1. Genesis

2. Ceremony

3. Urantia

4. Errorr

5. The Spell Of Mathematics

6. Pompeji

7. This Link Is Dead

8. Radiant City

9. Headless

10. Ohms

